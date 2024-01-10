Open Menu

60 Sugar Bags Recovered, Shop Sealed In Mach

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2024 | 11:20 PM

60 sugar bags recovered, shop sealed in Mach

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Mach took action against the hoarders and recovered 80 sugar bags hidden in flour bags from a shop and sealed it in Mach Bazar area of Bolan district on Wednesday.

On the special directive of Deputy Commissioner Kachhi Captain (R) Jameel Ahmed Baloch, the AC Captain (Rt) Hamza Anjum along with SHO led Levies team and conducted a raid at the shop of Vicky and recovered 80 bags of sugar hidden in flour bags and sealed the shop after recovering sugars.

AC said that the sugar was stockpiled by creating an artificial sugar crisis in the stocking town of Mach saying that such measures would be taken to bring affordable price of sugar with the aim to provide facilities to people in the area.

The people of the area welcomed the action of Assistant Commissioner Mach and Levies Force against the sugar hoarders.

They hoped that the local administration would continue the actions against the profiteers and hoarders in the interest of the people of the area.

