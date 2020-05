FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (Sadar) Umar Maqbool conducted a raid and recovered 60 tons of wheat stored illegally at a nearby village, on Thursday.

The officer along with police conducted the raid at Chak 85/J-B and recovered more than 60 tons of stored wheat and directed to shift it to wheat procurement center.