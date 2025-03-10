60 Traders Fined For Overcharging
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2025 | 10:16 PM
On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abidin Memon, a crackdown on profiteers and those charging excess prices for essential goods has been conducted across the district on Monday
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abidin Memon, a crackdown on profiteers and those charging excess prices for essential goods has been conducted across the district on Monday. A total fine of 1 lakh 65 thousand was collected from 60 shopkeepers.
According to a handout, assistant commissioner city Babar Saleh Rahpoto and mukhtiarKar Jawad Patoli conducted surprise visits to various markets in the city and imposed a fine of Rs. 1 lakh on three shopkeepers who were charging more than the prescribed prices.
Similarly, assistant commissioner latifabad Saud Baloch, mukhtiarKar Ali Sher Badrani and assistant mukhtiarkar Asadullah Junejo visited markets in respective taluka and fined 12 shopkeepers a total of 20,500 rupees for overcharging on food items.
In various areas of Qasimabad, a fine of Rs. 23,000 was collected from 33 shopkeepers, and in the taluka rural, a fine of 3,000 rupees was imposed on four shopkeepers for similar violations. Additionally, the Assistant Director of the Bureau of Supplies collected a fine of Rs. 18,500 from eight traders.
Recent Stories
Mirpur-AJK Div Teaching Hospital begins tree plantation drive
OIC Secretary-General meets EU Ambassador to Saudi Arabia
23 shopkeeper fined for overcharging
Work on Signal Free Mall Road project accelerated
Indonesia, Vietnam to enhance ties to comprehensive strategic partnership
Renowned punjabi poet Yusuf Nayyar passes away
Guatemala Volcano de Fuego intensifies, forcing mass evacuations
SU announces schedule for submission of exam forms
PJA Launches 9th comprehensive training course on forensic evidence
IGP Rizvi visits various areas of capital
SHC issues notices over APP society’s plea against transfer of plot
Traders suffer losses due to plant protection restrictions at Gabd-Rimdan Border ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
23 shopkeeper fined for overcharging1 minute ago
-
Work on Signal Free Mall Road project accelerated1 minute ago
-
Renowned punjabi poet Yusuf Nayyar passes away5 minutes ago
-
PJA Launches 9th comprehensive training course on forensic evidence11 minutes ago
-
IGP Rizvi visits various areas of capital11 minutes ago
-
SHC issues notices over APP society’s plea against transfer of plot11 minutes ago
-
LHC seeks response from Punjab govt on petition for LG elections17 minutes ago
-
60 traders fined for overcharging5 minutes ago
-
IHC rejects post-arrest bail of accused in blasphemy case5 minutes ago
-
CDA Chairman inspects G-6 Ramazan Bazaar5 minutes ago
-
Operational control of Green Line, Orange Line bus services handed over to Sindh government2 hours ago
-
Governor KP meets Chairman Senate to discuss political, parliamentary affairs2 hours ago