60 traders fined for overcharging

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abidin Memon, a crackdown on profiteers and those charging excess prices for essential goods has been conducted across the district on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abidin Memon, a crackdown on profiteers and those charging excess prices for essential goods has been conducted across the district on Monday. A total fine of 1 lakh 65 thousand was collected from 60 shopkeepers.

According to a handout, assistant commissioner city Babar Saleh Rahpoto and mukhtiarKar Jawad Patoli conducted surprise visits to various markets in the city and imposed a fine of Rs. 1 lakh on three shopkeepers who were charging more than the prescribed prices.

Similarly, assistant commissioner latifabad Saud Baloch, mukhtiarKar Ali Sher Badrani and assistant mukhtiarkar Asadullah Junejo visited markets in respective taluka and fined 12 shopkeepers a total of 20,500 rupees for overcharging on food items.

In various areas of Qasimabad, a fine of Rs. 23,000 was collected from 33 shopkeepers, and in the taluka rural, a fine of 3,000 rupees was imposed on four shopkeepers for similar violations. Additionally, the Assistant Director of the Bureau of Supplies collected a fine of Rs. 18,500 from eight traders.