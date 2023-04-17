60 Traffic Assistants Qualify For Test
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2023 | 03:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :At least 60 traffic assistants qualified for the B-list test, which will be held on April 20.
The A-list test was held at Tariq Mujahid police lines, under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer Maqsood Ahmed Loon in a free, fair and transparent manner here.
As many as 85 traffic assistants took part and 60 were declared successful and eligible for B-list test.
They included 55 traffic assistants and five lady traffic assistants.