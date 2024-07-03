Open Menu

60 Vehicles Challaned Over Laws Violations

Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2024 | 07:57 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) District Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Tariq Mehmood Gill challaned 60 vehicles and imposed a total fine of Rs. 128,000 over violation of traffic rules and regulations.

A spokesman for the authority said here on Wednesday that the secretary checked 145 vehicles and found 60 involved in overloading and overcharging in addition to using LPG cylinders and causing smog by emitting excessive smoke.

Therefore, the secretary imposed fine on those over overcharging, overloading, missing of route permit, use of LPG cylinders and emitting excessive smoke.

The RTA secretary also impounded 24 vehicles at different police stations on violation of the law, the spokesman added.

