60 Wheelchairs Distributed Among Deserving People

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2022 | 08:53 PM

60 Wheelchairs distributed among deserving people

Alkhidmat Foundation has distributed 60 wheelchairs among deserving of Okara under its social services department

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Alkhidmat Foundation has distributed 60 wheelchairs among deserving of Okara under its social services department.

Vice President Alkhidmat Foundation Dr. Mushtaq Ahmed Mangat was chief guest on the occassion.

Speaking at a function Vice President said that the provision of wheelchairs facilitates the transportation of persons with disabilities so that they can play an effective role in the society.

Dr. Mushtaq Mangat said that the service provides wheelchairs to thousands of people every year.

He urged philanthropists to come forward and play their imperative role to help facilitate the ailing humanity.

