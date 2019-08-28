60-year-old woman injured in unprovoked firing by Indian troops along LOC

A 60-year-old woman was injured in unprovoked firing by Indian forces along the Line of control (LoC) in Khoi Ratta Sector

Seri (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th August, 2019) A 60-year-old woman was injured in unprovoked firing by Indian forces along the Line of control (LoC) in Khoi Ratta Sector.Indian forces while making ceasefire violation, started firing in the border villages of Khoi Ratta sector including Tain, Kanthi, Jagga Lapal, Jajot Bahadur, and Katehra, as a result a 60-year-old woman sustained serious injuries.Pakistan army responded effectively to the attack and silenced Indian army guns.