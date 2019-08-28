UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

60-year-old Woman Injured In Unprovoked Firing By Indian Troops Along LOC

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 08:56 PM

60-year-old woman injured in unprovoked firing by Indian troops along LOC

A 60-year-old woman was injured in unprovoked firing by Indian forces along the Line of control (LoC) in Khoi Ratta Sector

Seri (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th August, 2019) A 60-year-old woman was injured in unprovoked firing by Indian forces along the Line of control (LoC) in Khoi Ratta Sector.Indian forces while making ceasefire violation, started firing in the border villages of Khoi Ratta sector including Tain, Kanthi, Jagga Lapal, Jajot Bahadur, and Katehra, as a result a 60-year-old woman sustained serious injuries.Pakistan army responded effectively to the attack and silenced Indian army guns.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Injured Firing Attack Army Border Women

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi&#039;s DoE to showcase renewable energy ..

56 minutes ago

Candidature appeals window closes: NEC

1 hour ago

DoT organises Abu Dhabi Maritime Plan 2021 worksho ..

1 hour ago

ADFD hosts marks Emirati Women&#039;s Day

1 hour ago

Complete record of high treason case against Musha ..

23 seconds ago

Man kills father, brother,sister and sister in law ..

25 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.