600 Bags Of Fertilizer Seized
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2023 | 03:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) The assistant commissioner seized more than 600 bags of fertilizer from
a store on Tuesday.
A spokesman for the district administration said here on Tuesday that AC Sammundri Suleman
Mansha had conducted a raid at the godown of a fertilizer dealer and recovered more than 600 bags
of fertilizer.
The AC confiscated bags while further action against the accused was underway, he added.