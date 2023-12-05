600 bags of fertilizer seized

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) The assistant commissioner seized more than 600 bags of fertilizer from

a store on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the district administration said here on Tuesday that AC Sammundri Suleman

Mansha had conducted a raid at the godown of a fertilizer dealer and recovered more than 600 bags

of fertilizer.

The AC confiscated bags while further action against the accused was underway, he added.