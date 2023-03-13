UrduPoint.com

600 Cases Decided In Three Weeks Through Police Orderly Room Sessions: CPO

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2023 | 02:00 PM

600 cases decided in three weeks through police orderly room sessions: CPO

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana said that appeals of police officials on complaints against them have been decided through police orderly room proceedings during the last three weeks.

Holding an orderly room proceeding here on Monday, the city police officer said that decisions on 1100 appeals were pending out of which 600 have been decided so far.

0He said that it was right of the police officials to get early decision on the appeals against their complaints as it would affect their promotions and other job-related matters.

He said that the welfare of police officials was a top priority and all possible resources were being utilized for this purpose.

He said that the latest HRMIS police mobile application has started to facilitate officials by shifting the workload from them.

During the orderly room proceeding, CPO Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana listened to the appeals of 170 police officials out of which the punishment of 140 officials was lifted. In comparison, relaxation in the punishment of 30 officials was also announced.

He urged officials to give their best during duty and play their role in maintaining law and order situations in the city.

