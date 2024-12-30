Open Menu

600 Ev Buses To Be Bought To Improve Transport System: Azma Bokhari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2024 | 10:15 PM

600 ev buses to be bought to improve transport system: Azma Bokhari

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has revealed that more than 600 electric buses will be bought to upgrade Lahore's public transportation system and significantly reduce pollution levels

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has revealed that more than 600 electric buses will be bought to upgrade Lahore's public transportation system and significantly reduce pollution levels.

In a statement issued here on Monday, she highlighted that the Chief Minister has launched the "Dastak" app, enabling the public to access 60 different services from the comfort of their homes. She also mentioned the launch of several revolutionary programs, including shrimp farming, a skills development program for transgender individuals, a model fish market in Lahore, and the "Himat Card" initiative.

Azma Bokhari condemned the neglect of the people in Kurram and Parachinar, who are enduring severe hardships due to a shortage of medicines and are protesting across Pakistan. She emphasized that the restoration of roads in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the responsibility of Ghandapur, not Maryam Nawaz.

The minister also extended her congratulations to Arshad Ansari and his entire panel for their victory in the Lahore Press Club elections, as well as to the newly elected officials of the Karachi Press Club.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Shortage Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Punjab Parachinar Market From

Recent Stories

Dubai Arabian Horse Stud Auction generates AED 5.5 ..

Dubai Arabian Horse Stud Auction generates AED 5.5 million in sales

4 minutes ago
 CM Bugti takes notice of closure of National Highw ..

CM Bugti takes notice of closure of National Highways: Rind

4 minutes ago
 600 ev buses to be bought to improve transport sys ..

600 ev buses to be bought to improve transport system: Azma Bokhari

4 minutes ago
 Infant dies in house fire in Jamshoro

Infant dies in house fire in Jamshoro

4 minutes ago
 Secretary Information visits DGPR, reviewed short ..

Secretary Information visits DGPR, reviewed short films, documentary competitio ..

4 minutes ago
 FCCI Chief condoles over death of Dy Chief of Busi ..

FCCI Chief condoles over death of Dy Chief of Business Recorder

4 minutes ago
Signs Christmas market attack suspect mentally ill ..

Signs Christmas market attack suspect mentally ill: German minister

11 minutes ago
 Police killed 45 suspects, injured 260 in 456 enco ..

Police killed 45 suspects, injured 260 in 456 encounters in 2024

11 minutes ago
 Ceremony held to bid farewell to Kohat License Bra ..

Ceremony held to bid farewell to Kohat License Branch In-charge

11 minutes ago
 Women’s participation in political process vital ..

Women’s participation in political process vital for strong democratic system: ..

9 minutes ago
 Kenya detains protesters rallying against recent a ..

Kenya detains protesters rallying against recent abductions

9 minutes ago
 Bilawal felicitates newly elected office-bearers o ..

Bilawal felicitates newly elected office-bearers of LPC

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan