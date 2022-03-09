UrduPoint.com

600 Fertilizer Bags Recovered From Godown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2022 | 02:00 PM

600 fertilizer bags recovered from godown

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :The district administration launched a crackdown on fertilizer hoarders and seized 600 bags of fertilizer from a warehouse near Khanewal in Multan on Wednesday.

The Assistant Commissioner along with police and Agriculture Department teams raided and recovered 600 bags of urea fertilizer which were being smuggled to Balochistan.

Muhammad Nadeem, the owner of Yasin Trader, was arrested and a case was registered against him.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan, the warehouse was sealed and legal action was initiated.

Speaking on the occasion, the AC said that urea fertilizer was being smuggled for illicit profiteering and added that the confiscated fertilizer would be sold to farmers at controlled rates.

