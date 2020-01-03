UrduPoint.com
600 Growth Projects Of Past Regime To Be Completed: Chief Minister Balochistan

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Friday said security forces and people of Balcohistan have played key role to curb nefarious design of enemies of country and province besides they had given sacrifices of their precious lives for decreasing pressures of international players to restore peace in the area

He said there was main reason of deprivation in province owing to no comprehensive financial management and unequal of distribution resources for development of districts.

Chief Minister shared these views while addressing at participants of National Security Workshop where Commander Southern Commandant Lieutenant General Waseem Ashraf and GOC 41 Division were present on the occasion.

CM Mir Jam Kamal Khan said past government had preferred those areas which were government representatives' areas therefore sense of deprivation was increased among those people that their areas were ignored in development processes.

"Transparency, accountability and mentoring are basic element for good governance", he said, saying governments could not run on personal wishes and objective of politics but regime is needed for professionalism.

He said we have to leave personnel interest and government should not afraid political opposition to maintain right direction, saying incumbent provincial government was making serious efforts to ensure system of good governance through deploying of DCs and secretaries in respective areas for welfare of masses on merit basis.

"More than 600 development projects of past government are going to complete by present provincial government", he said and added about Rs, 3 billion was being invested for formulation of Levies Forces.

He said funds have been allocated for all district of province on equality basis in order to ensure progress of province for prosperity of public, saying current system and departments could not get desired results but they need improvement and investment.

The Chief Minister said he was a big supporter of municipal system and amendments were being made to Local Government Act to strengthen the municipal departments, adding provincial Finance Commission would improve the distribution of funds in this regard.

He said 2013 till 2018 was approval of China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) project but unfortunately the previous provincial regime did not take advantage of CPEC for social sector development, saying the province has faced loss of 6 billion Dollars from emotional decisions made on Reko-Diq project.

"We have several Reko-Diqs, despite being rich in natural resources which could not utilize due to lack of funds therefore Balochistan is backward", he said, adding establishment of good governance was top of our priorities.

Mir Jam Kamal appreciated efforts of National Security Workshop which was useful for our people where they were being learnt about many things.

Chief Minister also distributed certificates among participants of National Security Workshop at ending of the course.

