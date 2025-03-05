Open Menu

600 Iftar Boxes Being Distributed Daily Under PM Initiative

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2025 | 04:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) In line with the vision of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal department in Sargodha is distributing over 600 Iftar boxes daily to support the poor and needy under the ‘Uraan Pakistan’ initiative.

Speaking to APP on Wednesday, Assistant Director Bait-ul-Mal Sargodha Asif Javed Shah said that the government had made special arrangements to ensure that deserving individuals had access to quality Iftar meals.

Iftar counters have been set up at Civil Hospital Sargodha, near Hamid Shah Mosque, Women Empowerment Centre, and Child Protection Centre, where the neediest are receiving Iftar boxes.

He further informed that, under the Prime Minister’s initiative, more than 5 million people across the country will benefit from the distribution of Iftar boxes during Ramazan.

