600 IOK students stranded in Bangladesh demand evacuation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Around 600 Kashmiri students, studying in various medical colleges in Bangladesh, have demanded immediate evacuation amid coronavirus pandemic.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the students told Srinagar-based media persons over phone that they have been gripped by fear and panic because of being stranded in their colleges for past several weeks.

The parents of the stranded students have also become anxious about the safety and health of their kids in Bangladesh colleges.

"We want to come home. We had already booked our tickets for Kashmir but flights were suspended all of a sudden due to which we are stranded here for many weeks," said a student.

"A group of students had tried to travel to Kolkata by road but was stopped at Kolkata border and asked to return to their colleges in Bangladesh," another student said.

"We don't know how long will this lockdown continue and we are about to suffer a mental breakdown," he added.

The students said that most of the countries had got their students evacuated by special flights but the authorities in occupied Kashmir were least bothered to get the Kashmiri students evacuated from Bangladesh.

The students said that they approached the concerned authorities in Bangladesh several times but they pleaded helplessness, saying that they could only allow them to travel after getting permission from the Indian government.

The stranded students said that the situation was getting scary in Bangladesh as positive cases of COVID-19 were increasing while as strict restrictions were imposed on public movement as well. They urged the authorities to help them reach home as nobody is sure about how long the lockdown will continue.