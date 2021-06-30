UrduPoint.com
600 Journalists Provided Free Health Facilities At Karachi Press Club

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 12:36 AM

600 journalists provided free health facilities at Karachi Press Club

A 10-day medical camp, established by Dr Essa Laboratory and Diagnostic Center in Karachi Press Club, is providing different kinds of health care facilities to the journalists

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :A 10-day medical camp, established by Dr Essa Laboratory and Diagnostic Center in Karachi Press Club, is providing different kinds of health care facilities to the journalists.

The medial camp was set up on June 25, and it would continue till July 4.

The medical camp is providing free of charge consultation and conducting tests such as; sugar test, bone mass density and body mass index.

Talking to APP on Tuesday, Dr Jaipal said more than 600 journalists had visited the camp and availed the medical facilities.

"Journalists are doctors like us as they diagnose the social issues and highlight them for their redressal", he said.

