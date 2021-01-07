600-kg polythene bags seized by dist admin

(@FahadShabbir)

Mandi Bahauddin (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 202) A campaign has been launched against sale/ purchase and use of polythene bags in the district on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Tariq Ali Basra to keep environment clean.

According to official sources, 600-kg polythene bags were confiscated by a district government team here on Thursday. The team conducted raids at eight different wholesale dealers shops/ stores and recovered polythene bags and sealed the shops. The action was taken under Punjab Prohibition of Manufacture, Sale, Use, and Import of Polythene Bags (Black or any other Polythene Bag below fifteen-micron thickness) Ordinance 2002 and non-compliance of the directions of the Lahore High Court.

Also, on the directions of DC Tariq Ali Basra, Secretary Regional Transport Authority Malik Muhammad Tahir challaned drivers of 34 tractor-trolleys and imposed Rs 88,500 fine for not installing rear taillights and reflectors and driving on highways at night.

Meanwhile, the district police arrested 20 alleged bandits including three proclaimed offenders (POs) during an operation against anti-social elements. The police also recovered 15-kg narcotics, 10 pistols, one gun, one rifle with 270 rounds.