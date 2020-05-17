600 kites confiscated, seven kite sellers arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested seven kite sellers from different localities and confiscated 600 kites, 4 strings from their possession here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, police have arrested seven kite sellers and seized 600 kites, 4 strings from their custody.

The kite sellers revealed that kites were smuggled from Peshawar to sale out in Rawalpindi.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the police team and said that anti social elements must be punished and no one would be allowed to violate rule of law.