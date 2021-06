(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :The police arrested two accused and seized 600 kites from them on Thursday.

A police team raided near Bhatta stop, Mugalpura, and nabbed Afzal red handed while transporting 300 kites while Mubeen from Cinema Chowk, Jarranwala, was arrested with300 kites.

Separate cases have been registered against them.