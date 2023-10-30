Open Menu

600 Litre Spurious Milk Disposed Of

Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2023 | 06:30 PM

600 litre spurious milk disposed of

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) An enforcement team of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed a "milk" unit in Kanganpur for adulteration.

PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar, in a press statement, said that the authority had taken action against the "Ejaz milk unit" for producing spurious milk with hazardous chemicals, vegetable oil and polluted water.

Moreover, the PFA disposed of 600 litres of adulterated milk, 20kg ghee and 20kg powder besides impounding two mixing machines, chillers, non-food graded drums and bags.

The director general said the "milk" was to be supplied to shops, tea stalls and hotels in Lahore. He said that the use of substandard or adulterated milk poses a threat to users’ health and causes severe problems like stomach, intestine, food poisoning and gastrointestinal complications.

He said that the PFA is bringing a policy of international standards to ensure the supply of pure milk in Punjab and implementation of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations would be ensured at any cost.

