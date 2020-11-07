600 mln rupees 132 KV Sarai Saleh grid station tender notice issued

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Wapda Saturday issued a tender notice for the construction of 132 Kilowatts Sarai Saleh Grid station after receiving Rs 600 million released by the Federal Minister for Power Omer Ayub Khan

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Wapda Saturday issued a tender notice for the construction of 132 Kilowatts Sarai Saleh Grid station after receiving Rs 600 million released by the Federal Minister for Power Omer Ayub Khan.

Despite political and ministerial engagements federal minister Omer Ayub Khan also paid special attention to the issues of the constituency, focused on developmental projects and timely released the amount for the promised 132 KV Grid Station.

The people of Sarai Saleh were pleased and appreciated the minister for fulfilling his election promise.

During the last six months owing to the comprehensive strategy of Federal Minister Omer Ayub Khan 16 feeders have been completed in district Haripur and he also released 12 billion rupees for 4 grid stations. Huge allocations for electricity provision and improvement would revolutionize the development of district Haripur.

Omer Ayub Khan has started billions of rupees schemes and projects including, roads, hospitals, schools, water supply, sui gas and electricity provision where earlier Haripur electricity feeder was built with the cost of 600 million rupees.

Construction work on 132 KV Khanpur Grid Station is also near to completion, besides these two grid stations Wapda teams have also identified land for Gandaf 132 KV grid station and Hattar 220 KV grid station with the cost of 8.5 billion those would be started in soon.

After completion of Khanpur 132 Kilowatt grid station, the day-to-day issues of load shedding and low voltage in Tehsil Khanpur, Haripur and Sarai Saleh would also be resolved.

Last year Federal Minister also approved 132 KV grid stations for Mansehra districts which has provided a huge relief to not only Haripur but also some areas of the district Haripur.