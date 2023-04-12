600 mobile phones recovered from inmates in Peshawar Jail

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Following a clash between inmates of Peshawar Jail, the number of security personnel has been enhanced who recovered 600 mobile phones during a search operation inside the prison.

According to jail sources on Wednesday, inmates from both the rival groups have been shifted to other districts' jails. The sources informed that during the clash, 11 prisoners and 4 jail officials were injured. A detailed report of the incident has also been sent to the Home Department KP.

The Jail sources informed that seven prisoners have been shifted to prisons in Charsadda and Nowshera. During the search operation conducted the other day, the security forces recovered 600 mobile phones from the inmates.

The sources said even the jail administration was kept unaware of the search operation in the jail.

IG Prisons, Irfan Mehsud in his press briefing the other day had informed that some issue between two dangerous inmates' groups led to a clash in the prison and even the prison administration came under the attack by inmates. He said after the clash, it was decided that the problem makers inmates would be shifted to the jails of other districts.

Superintendent Jail, Maqsood Khan said punishments of various degrees have been awarded to over 500 inmates for disrupting peace inside the jail. He said the situation in Peshawar Jail was totally under control adding that no one would be allowed to take the law into his hands.