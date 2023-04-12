Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

600 Mobile Phones Recovered From Inmates In Peshawar Jail

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2023 | 05:40 PM

600 mobile phones recovered from inmates in Peshawar Jail

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Following a clash between inmates of Peshawar Jail, the number of security personnel has been enhanced who recovered 600 mobile phones during a search operation inside the prison.

According to jail sources on Wednesday, inmates from both the rival groups have been shifted to other districts' jails. The sources informed that during the clash, 11 prisoners and 4 jail officials were injured. A detailed report of the incident has also been sent to the Home Department KP.

The Jail sources informed that seven prisoners have been shifted to prisons in Charsadda and Nowshera. During the search operation conducted the other day, the security forces recovered 600 mobile phones from the inmates.

The sources said even the jail administration was kept unaware of the search operation in the jail.

IG Prisons, Irfan Mehsud in his press briefing the other day had informed that some issue between two dangerous inmates' groups led to a clash in the prison and even the prison administration came under the attack by inmates. He said after the clash, it was decided that the problem makers inmates would be shifted to the jails of other districts.

Superintendent Jail, Maqsood Khan said punishments of various degrees have been awarded to over 500 inmates for disrupting peace inside the jail. He said the situation in Peshawar Jail was totally under control adding that no one would be allowed to take the law into his hands.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mobile Jail Charsadda Nowshera From

Recent Stories

COP28 President-Designate calls for ‘Fundamental ..

COP28 President-Designate calls for ‘Fundamental Reform’ of IFIs, MDBs to ad ..

5 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi attends AUS Alumni Iftar

Bodour Al Qasimi attends AUS Alumni Iftar

35 minutes ago
 Govt to uphold right to free speech as sacred caus ..

Govt to uphold right to free speech as sacred cause: Marriyum

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler condoles with Emir of Kuwait over pa ..

Sharjah Ruler condoles with Emir of Kuwait over passing of Mubarak Jaber Al Muba ..

1 hour ago
 'Plant for Prosperity' App Registers More Than One ..

'Plant for Prosperity' App Registers More Than One Million Plants

2 hours ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi, Alwaleed Philanthropies sign MoU to ..

NYU Abu Dhabi, Alwaleed Philanthropies sign MoU to collaborate on Alwaleed Cultu ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.