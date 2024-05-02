Open Menu

600 MW Solar Power Project To Be Set Up In Muzaffargarh To Enhance Share Of Clean Energy

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2024 | 04:30 PM

600 MW solar power project to be set up in Muzaffargarh to enhance share of clean energy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) A mega solar power project having 600 megawatt (MW) will be set up in District Muzaffargarh to enhance share of clean energy in the national grid system.

The project would be set up on build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis for a term of 25 years, sources told APP here.

The National Transmission and Desptach Company (NTDC) has already acquired over 2,553 acres land for the project in Tehsil Chowk Sarwar Shaheed of District Muzaffargarh.

In September 2022, the government had approved a fast-track plan for the development of utility-scale large solar projects through private sector investment.

The solar power project would help lessen reliance on expensive fuel-based power generation as per the decision of the government.

The project was part of the government measures to generate around 10,000MW solar energy for cutting down carbon footprint, reducing foreign exchange exposure and bringing down overall electricity tariffs.

It is pertinent to mention here that NTDC is also in the process of acquiring land for two other solar power projects in district Layyah (1200 MW) and district Jhang (600 MW).

The addition of 2400 MW solar power in the system by constructing these projects will help to meet the energy demand and increase the share of solar energy in the thermal-dominant energy mix.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Electricity Exchange Company Jhang Muzaffargarh September Government Share

Recent Stories

TECNO launches the new CAMON 30 Series in an extra ..

TECNO launches the new CAMON 30 Series in an extravagant Vogue Night.

54 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges Int’l community to hold India acc ..

Pakistan urges Int’l community to hold India accountable for espionage in fore ..

2 hours ago
 PAF always lived up to nation’s expectations: CO ..

PAF always lived up to nation’s expectations: COAS

2 hours ago
 Pak Navy and Us Navy Conduct Bilateral Exercise In ..

Pak Navy and Us Navy Conduct Bilateral Exercise Inspired Union 2024

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Clinches Two Prestigious Global Awar ..

Dubai Customs Clinches Two Prestigious Global Awards for Governance Excellence

2 hours ago
 vivo Launched Y100 Smartphone in Pakistan with Uni ..

Vivo Launched Y100 Smartphone in Pakistan with Unique Color Changing Design and ..

3 hours ago
Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and Engl ..

Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and England

4 hours ago
 Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in K ..

Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in Karachi

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with ..

Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders

18 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Chil ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan