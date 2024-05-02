- Home
600 MW solar power project to be set up in Muzaffargarh to enhance share of clean energy
600 MW Solar Power Project To Be Set Up In Muzaffargarh To Enhance Share Of Clean Energy
Published May 02, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) A mega solar power project having 600 megawatt (MW) will be set up in District Muzaffargarh to enhance share of clean energy in the national grid system.
The project would be set up on build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis for a term of 25 years, sources told APP here.
The National Transmission and Desptach Company (NTDC) has already acquired over 2,553 acres land for the project in Tehsil Chowk Sarwar Shaheed of District Muzaffargarh.
In September 2022, the government had approved a fast-track plan for the development of utility-scale large solar projects through private sector investment.
The solar power project would help lessen reliance on expensive fuel-based power generation as per the decision of the government.
The project was part of the government measures to generate around 10,000MW solar energy for cutting down carbon footprint, reducing foreign exchange exposure and bringing down overall electricity tariffs.
It is pertinent to mention here that NTDC is also in the process of acquiring land for two other solar power projects in district Layyah (1200 MW) and district Jhang (600 MW).
The addition of 2400 MW solar power in the system by constructing these projects will help to meet the energy demand and increase the share of solar energy in the thermal-dominant energy mix.
