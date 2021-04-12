UrduPoint.com
600 Policemen Donate Blood For Thalassemia Patients

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 09:37 PM

More than 600 police personnel on Monday donated blood for Thalassemia patients so far at a blood donation camp being organized in cooperation with Sundas Foundation at Rawalpindi Police Lines Headquarters for Thalassemia patients

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :More than 600 police personnel on Monday donated blood for Thalassemia patients so far at a blood donation camp being organized in cooperation with Sundas Foundation at Rawalpindi Police Lines Headquarters for Thalassemia patients.

According to a police spokesman,the camp was held on the special direction of Inspector General of Police Punjab.

Addressing the occasion,City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that every police personnel was committed to donate blood for a noble cause.

He said the police would not only protect the citizens but also save them against the deadly diseases like Thalassemia.

