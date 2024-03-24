600 Ration Bags Of Ramadan Package Seized, House Sealed
Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2024 | 04:50 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) The team of the district administration here on Sunday raided at a house and recovered 600 ration bags of Ramadan Nigehban package and sealed the house in Chak 83/WB.
The district administration got information about embezzlement into Punjab CM Ramadan Nigehban package as 600 ration bags were recovered from a house owned by Asghar resident of 83/WB which included flour, sugar, ghee, pulses and other items.
According to local people, the ration bags were shifted there on daily basis and repacked by opening them. Tehsildar Shahid Nawab seized the ration bags and sealed the house. Further investigation was underway to identify the responsible persons.
