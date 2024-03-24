Open Menu

600 Ration Bags Of Ramadan Package Seized, House Sealed

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2024 | 04:50 PM

600 ration bags of Ramadan package seized, house sealed

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) The team of the district administration here on Sunday raided at a house and recovered 600 ration bags of Ramadan Nigehban package and sealed the house in Chak 83/WB.

The district administration got information about embezzlement into Punjab CM Ramadan Nigehban package as 600 ration bags were recovered from a house owned by Asghar resident of 83/WB which included flour, sugar, ghee, pulses and other items.

According to local people, the ration bags were shifted there on daily basis and repacked by opening them. Tehsildar Shahid Nawab seized the ration bags and sealed the house. Further investigation was underway to identify the responsible persons.

Related Topics

Punjab Sunday From Ramadan Flour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Da ..

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day

18 hours ago
 District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 ..

District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders

18 hours ago
 Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injur ..

Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar

18 hours ago
 Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

18 hours ago
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national ent ..

Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm

18 hours ago
 Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

18 hours ago
 Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..

18 hours ago
 SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force ..

SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day

18 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaig ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..

18 hours ago
 Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan