600 Refusal Cases Of Anti-polio Campaign Covered Through 'Jirga'

Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2022 | 04:40 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Darazinda Muhammad Iqbal along with officials of Pak-Army attended a 'Jirga' of local elders to convince them about the importance of anti-polio vaccines for their children.

The assistant commissioner attended the jirga following the directions of Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan to cover the refusal cases of the area during ongoing anti-polio campaign.

The assistant commissioner urged the local elders to get their children upto five years of age vaccinated against polio disease in order to keep them safe from the crippling disease.

Around 600 chronic polio refusal cases were covered after the 'Jirga'.

