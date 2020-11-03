UrduPoint.com
600 Revenue Related Complaints Received: Commissioner Rawalpindi

Tue 03rd November 2020 | 08:56 PM

Commissioner, Rawalpindi Captain (retd) Muhammad Mehmood on Tuesday said that pending applications in Revenue Open Courts, Rawalpindi Division should be disposed off as soon as possible and concerning deputy commissioners should personally stay in touch with relevant officials

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Commissioner, Rawalpindi Captain (retd) Muhammad Mehmood on Tuesday said that pending applications in Revenue Open Courts, Rawalpindi Division should be disposed off as soon as possible and concerning deputy commissioners should personally stay in touch with relevant officials.

He said that a total of 600 complaints regarding revenue were received in all the revenue open forums held in all the tehsils of Rawalpindi division out of which 456 complaints have been disposed off while action on 144 complaints has not been completed yet.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting with Deputy Commissioners in the Commissioner's Office through video link. The Commissioner Rawalpindi said that most of the complaints were related to issuance of fard, correction of record and issuance of domicile.

He said that the highest number of complaints in Rawalpindi division was received in Jhelum district with 245 complaints out of which 238 complaints were disposed of on Monday while only seven complaints have not been processed yet. He said that 186 complaints were received in six tehsils of Attock district out of which 130 complaints have been settled while action on 56 complaints has not been completed yet.

The Commissioner Rawalpindi said that a total of 119 complaints were received in Rawalpindi district out of which 66 complaints were disposed off. He said that 50 complaints were received in Chakwal district out of which 22 were disposed off and 28 were yet to be processed.

