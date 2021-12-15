600 women given Rs 21 million interest free loans

The inaugural ceremony of Ehsaas interest free loans held at Ghulam Muhammad Ghotvi Hall Abbasia Campus in collaboration with the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) and Agahe Pakistan

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :The inaugural ceremony of Ehsaas interest free loans held at Ghulam Muhammad Ghotvi Hall Abbasia Campus in collaboration with the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) and Agahe Pakistan.

At the inauguration ceremony, cheques worth Rs 21 million were distributed among 600 deserving women of Bahawalpur. Addressing the function, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, IUB Prof. Dr. Rubina Bhatti said the organizing of social welfare event was welcoming.

IUB Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob is always supportive of government initiatives and social service programs. It is hoped that the women who have been given interest free loans will be able to start a respectable and good business from home.

Chief Executive Officer Agahe Pakistan Barakullah said that we have started a program of giving interest free loans in 15 union councils of Bahawalpur. They are giving interest free loans to men and women from agriculture, livestock and many other sectors.

The organization is playing his part in the government's efforts to end poverty. According to the government's vision, we strive to play a role in poverty alleviation and social development. Chairman Department of Social Work Prof.

Dr. Asif Naveed Ranjha said that it is very welcome that Agahe Pakistan and the Islamia University of Bahawalpur have jointly organized Ehsaas interest free loan ceremony.

The IUB vice chancellor believes in social cohesion and social development.

Today, many non-governmental welfare organizations in Bahawalpur are headed by graduated students of the department of Social Work. We would like to invite other institutions to come to the university and engage our students with us. Dr. Asif Naveed Ranjha said that the Department of Social Work will always be supportive and helpful for such charitable works.

Agahe funding member Mubarak Ali Sarwar said that he was grateful to the Islamia University of Bahawalpur for its full cooperation in organizing this event.

He appreciated the services of the Department of Social Work the Islamia University of Bahawalpur for community development.

The provision of interest free loans under the Ehsaas program will help alleviate poverty. Men and women who benefit from this program will be able to improve the economic situation of their families through their business.

The function was attended by Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Muhammad Shafiq, Deputy Director Social Welfare Uzair Ahmed, CEO Pelican Development Organization Rana Amir Shehzad, Program Manager Agahe Pakistan Muhammad Waqas and other officials of Benazir Income Support Program and other organizations. Honorary shields were also distributed among the guests at the end of the ceremony.