UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

600 Workers Given Trainings On Implementation Of Corona SOPs At Tourists' Spots

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 09:31 PM

600 workers given trainings on implementation of Corona SOPs at tourists' spots

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has trained workers of various public and private sector organizations under KPK Integrated Tourism Development Project (KITE) for implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) recommended for prevention of coronavirus spread on tourists' destinations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has trained workers of various public and private sector organizations under KPK Integrated Tourism Development Project (KITE) for implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) recommended for prevention of coronavirus spread on tourists' destinations.

This was said by Additional Secretary Tourism Tashfeen Haider while addressing concluding ceremony of the training on implementation of corona SOPs on tourist's spots, here Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Tashfeen Haider said that objective of the training workshop was to impart staff about essential measures to control the pandemic by maintaining social distance, wearing masks and washing hands during duty time.

KITE has completed a series of trainings in Peshawar, Mansehra, Kalam, Swat, Dir, Abbottabad, Chitral and Swat. He said that trainings were given to hotel staff, officials of district administration, and Rescue 1122.

Additional Secretary, Department of Tourism, Culture, sports, Archeology, Museums and Youth Affairs, Tashfeen Haider said that hotels, restaurants, travel agents and other stakeholders associated with the tourism sector are playing an important role in the promotion of tourism and implementation of COVID SOPs. He said that training sessions will continue across the province to train workers about corona spread and measures needed to contain the spread of pandemic.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Abbottabad Swat Hotel Mansehra Chitral Dir Rescue 1122 Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Suspect Arrested in Haiti Was 'Confidential Source ..

1 minute ago

UNSC Not Expected to Take Any Immediate Steps on H ..

1 minute ago

Chairman WAPDA briefs PM about progress of ten meg ..

2 minutes ago

President calls for strengthening of Ombudsmen ins ..

2 minutes ago

Govt takes steps to increase FDI: Senate informed

5 minutes ago

Transparent inquiry conducted in Ghotki train inci ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.