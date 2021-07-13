600 workers given trainings on implementation of Corona SOPs at tourists' spots

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has trained workers of various public and private sector organizations under KPK Integrated Tourism Development Project (KITE) for implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) recommended for prevention of coronavirus spread on tourists' destinations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has trained workers of various public and private sector organizations under KPK Integrated Tourism Development Project (KITE) for implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) recommended for prevention of coronavirus spread on tourists' destinations.

This was said by Additional Secretary Tourism Tashfeen Haider while addressing concluding ceremony of the training on implementation of corona SOPs on tourist's spots, here Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Tashfeen Haider said that objective of the training workshop was to impart staff about essential measures to control the pandemic by maintaining social distance, wearing masks and washing hands during duty time.

KITE has completed a series of trainings in Peshawar, Mansehra, Kalam, Swat, Dir, Abbottabad, Chitral and Swat. He said that trainings were given to hotel staff, officials of district administration, and Rescue 1122.

Additional Secretary, Department of Tourism, Culture, sports, Archeology, Museums and Youth Affairs, Tashfeen Haider said that hotels, restaurants, travel agents and other stakeholders associated with the tourism sector are playing an important role in the promotion of tourism and implementation of COVID SOPs. He said that training sessions will continue across the province to train workers about corona spread and measures needed to contain the spread of pandemic.