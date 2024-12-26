6,000-acre Railway Land Outsourced: DS
Published December 26, 2024
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Divisional Superintendent (DS) Railways Yusuf Lagarhi said about 6,000 acres of railways lands had been outsourced for cultivation.
Talking to a delegation of Farmers Association here Thursday, the DS said that practical steps were being taken to improve capacity of the department at large.
He said the auction process was ensured to be transparent, adding that it would help improve overall productivity of the department. He said the government was employing all-out efforts to augment income generation of the railways even more than any other transport running in the country.
The delegation was led by secretary general of the association, Zafar Tahir.
