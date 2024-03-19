6,000 Adulterated Milk Destroyed
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) In a significant move to tackle the issue of adulterated milk, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has taken action to destroy 6,000 liters of milk.
Under the directive of Director General Asim Javed, rigorous operations have been initiated to curb the supply of adulterated dairy products.
During the inspection process, it was discovered that the milk lacked essential fats and natural nutrients, indicating it had been tampered with. As a result, two milk-carrying vehicles were scrutinized in Chongi No.
8 and Iqbal Town. Subsequently, the 6,000 liters of adulterated milk were confiscated and destroyed to prevent further harm to consumers.
Furthermore, the suppliers responsible for the distribution of this adulterated milk have faced penalties amounting to 80,000 rupees for breaching hygiene regulations. This decisive action by the PFA underscores the commitment to ensuring the safety and quality of food products available to the public.
