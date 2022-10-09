UrduPoint.com

6,000 Apple Laden Trucks Stuck On Banihal Highway, Claim Fruit Growers

Muhammad Irfan Published October 09, 2022 | 12:40 PM

6,000 apple laden trucks stuck on Banihal highway, claim fruit growers

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :President of Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers Cum Dealers Union (KVFGCDU) Bashir Ahmad on Sunday demanded of the authorities concerned to take notice of the stopping of 6000 fruit laden trucks on Srinagar-Jammu highway to reach Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Bashir Ahmad informed that only for a few days, Apple laden trucks were allowed to move towards Jammu, said a press release received here.

He said since October 2 the situation has again reached to square one with 6,000 trucks waiting for their turn to move towards Jammu.

He said that among the apple laden trucks, which are waiting for their turn, there are a few hundred trucks which have been waiting for their turn since October 2.

He said that on every alternate day around 3000 trucks are getting loaded here in Kashmir but just a few hundred are allowed to move towards Jammu and others get time after three, five or even seven days to move towards Jammu.

He said the claims of the authorities are confined to press notes only and the situation is worse on the ground.

"I have never witnessed such things in the last four years," he said, adding, "Even Indian Home Minister Amit Shah's assurances have proved a hoax on the ground."He said the market is also getting down each passing day as fruits are reaching markets late.

Notably, around 70 percent of the population in Kashmir is directly or indirectly dependent on the apple industry.

Related Topics

India Osama Bin Laden Jammu October Sunday Apple Market Industry

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz remarks another lifelong demonstration ..

PM Shehbaz remarks another lifelong demonstration of China-Pakistan friendship: ..

3 minutes ago
 Armeena Khan shares interesting message for fans

Armeena Khan shares interesting message for fans

16 minutes ago
 PCB unveils details of New Zealand's two Tests, ei ..

PCB unveils details of New Zealand's two Tests, eight ODIs and five T20Is in Pak ..

36 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit Thar today

PM Shehbaz to visit Thar today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th October 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.