6,000 Bags Of Wheat Recovered From Hoarders

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2023 | 12:20 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Ghulam Sarwar recovered 6,000 bags of wheat from hoarders during a crackdown in Chaprar area.

The wheat had been shifted to wheat procurement centres.

Later, he reviewed the implementation of prices of food items in various shops in Chaprar and sealed two stores over profiteering.

Two profiteers had been handed over to police and a fine of Rs 30,000 was imposed on others.

Meanwhile, the AC Sialkot conducted verification of the stock of sugar in tehsil Sialkotand directed dealers to keep complete record of stock and sale.

