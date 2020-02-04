As many as 6000 out of 11000 applicants were interviewed at Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) to get admissions in six months free of cost vocational training courses under Prime Minister's Hunarmand Pakistan Programme (HPP) here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :As many as 6000 out of 11000 applicants were interviewed at Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) to get admissions in six months free of cost vocational training courses under Prime Minister's Hunarmand Pakistan Programme (HPP) here.

A spokesman of the SSUET on Tuesday said the varsity had received around 11000 applications for PM's HPP among which 6000 candidates have been interviewed so far.

NAVTTC HEAD Quarter team comprising Dr. Mubashir Daha and Ms. Eviza Lawrence monitored the interviews.

The SSUET offers six short courses including Game Development and Modelling, internet of Things (IOT), Certificate in Cisco Network Administrator, Project Management Professional, Block Chain Programming and Industrial Automation.

Minimum qualification for admission in these courses require intermediate/diploma.

The aim of this programme was to enable the youth to gain a skill and hands-on experience so that they can earn their place in the market of their relevant fields.

Both male and female candidates across the country can apply for the training sessions. The young generation could get opportunities to excel in specific fields through this programme.

The programme would be implemented across the country including Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.