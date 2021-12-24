UrduPoint.com

6,000 Cops To Perform Duty On Christmas, Quaid-i-Azam Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev Friday said over 6,000 police officers and officials would perform duty on Christmas and Quaid-i-Azam Day. According to the Christmas security plan, divisional SPs, SDPOs, SHOs would be deputed at different churches of the city as well as parks and important public places, he said.

Fayyaz Ahmad Dev directed the police officers to implement the security plan for churches and parks under their own supervision by deputing snipers and commandos for the security of 'A category' churches.

The CCPO said monitoring through CCTV cameras of sensitive churches, besides search and checking of citizens using walk-through gates and metal detectors will also be ensured.

Commander Lahore Police said that three layers security would be provided to all the persons visiting churches and parks on the Christmas day.

He further said that teams of Elite force, Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit and also Police Stations will ensure effective patrolling around these churches, Christmas bazaars and residential areas of Christmas community. The CCPO congratulated the Christian community including Christian Police employees of different wings of Lahore Police on the eve of Christmas.

