UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

6,000 Cops To Perform Duty On Christmas, Quaid-e-Azam Day

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 07:00 PM

6,000 cops to perform duty on Christmas, Quaid-e-Azam Day

DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed has said that 6,000 police would perform duty on the Christmas and Quaid-e-Azam Day on Wednesday, Dec 25

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed has said that 6,000 police would perform duty on the Christmas and Quaid-e-Azam Day on Wednesday, Dec 25.

According to the Christmas security plan, the police force would be deputed at 623 churches across Lahore. They include six SPs, 35 DSPs, 84 inspectors, 322 upper subordinates, Rai Babar Saeed said. The police would follow the newly issued standard operating procedures (SOPs), given by IGP Punjab Shoaib Dastgir in letter and spirit, Rai Babar Saeed assured.

Rai Babar said monitoring through closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras of sensitive churches would be carried out and people entering churches would be body-searched at the gates. He said that security audit of all churches of the city had been completed as there were 559 churches of A category, 84 of B, 379 of C whereas 101 churches of D category.

He said that volunteers nominated by churches administration had also been imparted necessary training at District Police Lines, Qila Gujjar Singh in this regard.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab Christmas TV All

Recent Stories

Pearl Initiative, AQ&amp;P collaborate to strength ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai Customs, Singaporean counterpart discusses m ..

31 minutes ago

LHC forms full bench for hearing of Musharraf's pe ..

34 minutes ago

Russia's Space Missile Warning System to Get 4th S ..

47 seconds ago

Islamabad police devise elaborate plan for foolpro ..

48 seconds ago

Ban imposed on brandishing of arms, pillion riding ..

50 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.