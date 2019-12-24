6,000 cops to perform duty on Christmas, Quaid-e-Azam Day

DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed has said that 6,000 police would perform duty on the Christmas and Quaid-e-Azam Day on Wednesday, Dec 25

According to the Christmas security plan, the police force would be deputed at 623 churches across Lahore. They include six SPs, 35 DSPs, 84 inspectors, 322 upper subordinates, Rai Babar Saeed said. The police would follow the newly issued standard operating procedures (SOPs), given by IGP Punjab Shoaib Dastgir in letter and spirit, Rai Babar Saeed assured.

Rai Babar said monitoring through closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras of sensitive churches would be carried out and people entering churches would be body-searched at the gates. He said that security audit of all churches of the city had been completed as there were 559 churches of A category, 84 of B, 379 of C whereas 101 churches of D category.

He said that volunteers nominated by churches administration had also been imparted necessary training at District Police Lines, Qila Gujjar Singh in this regard.