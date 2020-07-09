6000 flour bags to be distributed daily

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :food department would provide 6000 flour bags at 118 shops of the district to facilitate masses.

In line with special directives of the provincial government district administration has decided to provide flour and sugar to citizens on subsidized rates.

As per instructions of Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, flour bag of 20 kg would be available at Rs 860, bag of 10 kg at Rs 430 while sugar would be provided at Rs 70 per kg.

The deputy commissioner has directed price control magistrates to ensure checking of price lists at every shop. He said that flour mills have been directed to ensure supply of flour as per fixed quota.

The DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that strict action would be taken against profiteers.