6000-litre contaminated milk discarded last week

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) teams discarded more than 6,000-litre spurious and contaminated milk and imposed Rs 391,000 fine on the accused during the last week.

A spokesperson for PFA said here on Saturday that different teams checked 144 milk shops and 651 vehicles during Sehar and Iftar and found 16 shops involved in selling and 134 vehicles transporting contaminated milk.

The teams confiscated contaminated milk and discarded it, besides imposing fine on the accused, he added.