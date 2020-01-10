6000 ltrs hi-octane oil spills as tanker overturns in Multan

(@imziishan)

An oil tanker overturned onto Jhang road, near Lungar Saraey, resulting spilling of 6000 litres hi-octane oil, rescuers said

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) : An oil tanker overturned onto Jhang road, near Lungar Saraey, resulting spilling of 6000 litres hi-octane oil, rescuers said.

The incident happened due to high intensity fog which reduced visibility remarkably early on Friday morning.

Rescue-1122 Muzaffargarh section responded immediately along with ambulance and fire-vehicles. It cordoned off entire area to avoid further mishap, it was said.

No big loss or causality was reported as result of the damage.