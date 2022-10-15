6,000 police personnel to perform duties in NA-31 by-elections: CCPO

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Mohammad Ijaz Khan here on Saturday said that at least 6000 police personnel have been deputed to perform security duties on 265 polling stations during by-elections NA-31, Peshawar-V on October 16.

In a notification issued by CCPO office, all the 265 polling stations including 143 males and 120 for females were declared sensitive. He said Bomb Disposal Unit, Ababeel Squad and City Patrolling Squad have also been directed to thoroughly examine all the people on entrance and exit points of the city, bus stands, and places adjacent to polling stations.

Similarly, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Abbass Majeed Marwat has also directed the traffic police to take strict measures for ensuring smooth flow of traffic on the roads of city during election's day.

Meanwhile, District Police Officer, Charsadda, Sohail Khalid in a statement said that more than 3,000 police personnel have been deployed on election duties at 384 polling stations in NA-24, Charsadda.

He said that 142 polling stations have been declared sensitive while 80 ladies police among 400 lady health workers were also deputed in these polling stations. He said one focal person has been assigned the duties of informing concerned police officers about the situation of the polling stations.