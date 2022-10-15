UrduPoint.com

6,000 Police Personnel To Perform Duties In NA-31 By-elections: CCPO

Faizan Hashmi Published October 15, 2022 | 05:00 PM

6,000 police personnel to perform duties in NA-31 by-elections: CCPO

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Mohammad Ijaz Khan here on Saturday said that at least 6000 police personnel have been deputed to perform security duties on 265 polling stations during by-elections NA-31, Peshawar-V on October 16.

In a notification issued by CCPO office, all the 265 polling stations including 143 males and 120 for females were declared sensitive. He said Bomb Disposal Unit, Ababeel Squad and City Patrolling Squad have also been directed to thoroughly examine all the people on entrance and exit points of the city, bus stands, and places adjacent to polling stations.

Similarly, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Abbass Majeed Marwat has also directed the traffic police to take strict measures for ensuring smooth flow of traffic on the roads of city during election's day.

Meanwhile, District Police Officer, Charsadda, Sohail Khalid in a statement said that more than 3,000 police personnel have been deployed on election duties at 384 polling stations in NA-24, Charsadda.

He said that 142 polling stations have been declared sensitive while 80 ladies police among 400 lady health workers were also deputed in these polling stations. He said one focal person has been assigned the duties of informing concerned police officers about the situation of the polling stations.

Related Topics

Election Police Traffic Charsadda October All NA-24 NA-31

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif calls Zardari to discuss current poli ..

Nawaz Sharif calls Zardari to discuss current political situation

11 minutes ago
 Imran Khan responds to President Biden’s allegat ..

Imran Khan responds to President Biden’s allegation about Pakistan’s nukes

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan seeks rescheduling of $27 bln bilateral d ..

Pakistan seeks rescheduling of $27 bln bilateral debt: Ishaq Dar

30 minutes ago
 The Legend of Maula Jatt secures second highest ra ..

The Legend of Maula Jatt secures second highest rated position on IMDb

46 minutes ago
 India wins Women's Asia Cricket Cup beating Sri La ..

India wins Women's Asia Cricket Cup beating Sri Lanka by 8 wickets

59 minutes ago
 What you need to know about T20 World Cup starting ..

What you need to know about T20 World Cup starting tomorrow in Australia?

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.