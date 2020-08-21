6,000 policemen to guard majalis, processions: CPO

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Mohammad Ahsan Younis Friday said that law and order would be maintained at every cost and a peaceful atmosphere would be provided to the public during holy month of Muharram

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Mohammad Ahsan Younis Friday said that law and order would be maintained at every cost and a peaceful atmosphere would be provided to the public during holy month of Muharram.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that security arrangements had been finalised for Majalis and Muharram processions. Under the security plan, 6000 security personnel of Special Branch Police, Elite Force, Frontier Constabulary, Lady Police would be deployed to ensure security during the holy month, he added.

Leaves of all police personnel had been cancelled while a special 24/7 control room had been set up in his office, the CPO said.

The police will make concerted efforts with the help of other departments concerned aimed at maintaining law and order and to avert any untoward incident in the district.

He said strict monitoring of the procession would be conducted as Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras would also be installed along routes of main Zuljinnah processions and places where Majalis were to be held, to ensure security.

The mourners would only be allowed to join the processions from different entry points and Quick Response Force would also be deployed for the protection of the mourners, he told.

The CPO said that special contingents of commandos and police officials would also be deployed on 134 sensitive points.

Walk-through gates would be installed for main mourning procession, he said, adding that the police officials would use metal detectors along with the private guards of the Imambargahs and mourning procession managements.

Strict checking of vehicles would also be made at entry and exist points of the city, he added.

The CPO said parking of vehicles and motorcycles would be banned along the routes of the mourning procession while all traffic proceeding towards these routes would be diverted.

He said peace committees comprising ulema (Religious Scholars) of various sects had been formed while the district administration had banned the entry of 37 ulema belonging to different sects in the district and issued gagging orders for 13 other scholars with a view to maintain peace and inter-faith harmony during the holy month.

Total 317 processions including 40 of the category A, 64 of category B and 212 of C category would be organized, similarly, 208 Majalis of A category, 347 of B category and 1206 of C category were included in total 1761 Majalis of the district from 1st to 10th Muharram, the CPO added.

He informed that during the current year, so far police conducted 271 operation, in which 21,818 houses, 701 hotels were searched while the data of 62,389 persons were collected besides registration of 113 FIRs and netted 143 accused with aimed to create a sense of security among citizens and maintain law and order situation to make the city crime free.