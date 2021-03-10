UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

6000 Saplings To Be Planted In Jinnah Garden: PHA

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

6000 saplings to be planted in Jinnah Garden: PHA

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Faisalabad will plant 6,000 saplings in Jinnah Garden under Akira Miyawaki technique, said Director General PHA Asima Ejaz Cheema.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, she said Akira Miyawaki was a Japanese botanist who concluded in his research that before planting trees or shrubs in any place, the place should be researched to assess climate, ecological conditions and what kind of plants were suitable. He also researched on better growth of natural vegetables and discovered varieties which could get better growth in the shortest period of time.

She said the PHA was also inspired by the method of Japanese Botanist Akira Miyawaki.

In Bagh-e-Jinnah, 6,000 saplings will be planted on an area of 4 kanals. These trees will include papaya, mango, kachnar, arjuna and various other types.

She said the PHA had also conducted a survey in which 20 sites of public parks had been identified across the city to plant maximum trees.

She also urged people to take part in the tree plantation campaign and said every one shouldplant at least one plant not only for himself but also for his family so that environmental pollutioncould be eliminated once for all.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Mango Family All

Recent Stories

Peshawar Zalmi owner, cricketers call on COAS Gen ..

48 seconds ago

PSL 6: Islamabad United’s Hassan Ali, Hussain Ta ..

24 minutes ago

42,650 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

41 minutes ago

First Board chairpersons to meet PCB on Saturday

53 minutes ago

NdcTech & PTCL collaborate to offer Banking Servic ..

56 minutes ago

Expo, UN galvanise change-makers to act on Sustain ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.