6000 saplings to be planted in Jinnah Garden: PHA

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Faisalabad will plant 6,000 saplings in Jinnah Garden under Akira Miyawaki technique, said Director General PHA Asima Ejaz Cheema.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, she said Akira Miyawaki was a Japanese botanist who concluded in his research that before planting trees or shrubs in any place, the place should be researched to assess climate, ecological conditions and what kind of plants were suitable. He also researched on better growth of natural vegetables and discovered varieties which could get better growth in the shortest period of time.

She said the PHA was also inspired by the method of Japanese Botanist Akira Miyawaki.

In Bagh-e-Jinnah, 6,000 saplings will be planted on an area of 4 kanals. These trees will include papaya, mango, kachnar, arjuna and various other types.

She said the PHA had also conducted a survey in which 20 sites of public parks had been identified across the city to plant maximum trees.

She also urged people to take part in the tree plantation campaign and said every one shouldplant at least one plant not only for himself but also for his family so that environmental pollutioncould be eliminated once for all.