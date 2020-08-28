UrduPoint.com
6,000 Security Officials Deployed For Security Of Processions In Hazara

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 08:42 PM

Hazara Police prepared a complete and comprehensive security and traffic plan on Friday for the full proof security of the 9th and 10th Muharram processions in Abbottabad, Haripur and Mansehra districts of Hazara

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Hazara Police prepared a complete and comprehensive security and traffic plan on Friday for the full proof security of the 9th and 10th Muharram processions in Abbottabad, Haripur and Mansehra districts of Hazara.

According to the press release, More than 6,000 police personnel will be deployed to provide security for the processions, including Elite Force, Bomb Disposal Squad, Ladies Police, CTD, Special Branch personnel and security personnel from the Pakistan Army.

Special surveillance of Imam bargahs, procession routes and sensitive places will be carried out by drones, CCTV cameras, bomb disposal unit, and elite commands.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Qazi Jameel ur Rehman has reviewed a security plan prepared by the DPOs of the three districts and termed the security plan as satisfactory.

We are vigilant and will scan all procession routes through SDPOs and relevant SHO and Bomb Disposal Unit, DIG said.

