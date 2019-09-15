UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

6000 Students Appeared For BS Honors Admission In Gomal University

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 05:50 PM

6000 students appeared for BS Honors admission in Gomal University

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) ::As many as 6000 students appeared in Gomal University entrance test for BS Honors 1800 admission seats in different departments.

The entrance test was arranged at Nawab Allah Nawaz Hall city campus, IR, Law, Islamyat Departments and WENSAM College Dera here on Sunday.

Varsity's Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Sarwar Choudhry on the special request of parents have announced to increase seats from 1800 to 3600 and directed the heads of all departments to adjust 3600 candidates in their departments.

The candidates were also directed to remain in contact with admission section.

Related Topics

Gomal Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Al Zaabi offers condolences to families of martyrs ..

26 minutes ago

Hazza bin Tahnoun offers condolences to families o ..

26 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences to families ..

56 minutes ago

Al Rumaith offers condolences to families of marty ..

56 minutes ago

Sharjah, Tajikistan Chambers explore investment co ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Startup Hub launches 4th networking series

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.