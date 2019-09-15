6000 students appeared for BS Honors admission in Gomal University

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) ::As many as 6000 students appeared in Gomal University entrance test for BS Honors 1800 admission seats in different departments.

The entrance test was arranged at Nawab Allah Nawaz Hall city campus, IR, Law, Islamyat Departments and WENSAM College Dera here on Sunday.

Varsity's Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Sarwar Choudhry on the special request of parents have announced to increase seats from 1800 to 3600 and directed the heads of all departments to adjust 3600 candidates in their departments.

The candidates were also directed to remain in contact with admission section.