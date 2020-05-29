UrduPoint.com
60,000 Bags Of Hoarded Wheat Was Seized In Jhang

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 06:37 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :In a raid by the district administration on Friday, a total of 60,000 bags of hoarded wheat were seized from a warehouse in Jhang, a private news channel reported.

The raid was conducted by the assistant commissioner on receiving information about the godown from one of his sources.

According to the commissioner, the total worth of the wheat is more than Rs1 million. A case has been registered against the owner of the mill.

He is being investigated by the police. Further investigations are under way. The Punjab government has been actively cracking down against hoarders and profiteers across the province.

