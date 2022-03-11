60,000 flower pots prepared for Jashan-e-Baharan

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has prepared 60,000 flower pots for display of flowers during Jashan-e-Baharan festival.

PHA Spokesman Jalaluddin told journalists on Friday that arrangements for Jashan-e-Baharan were continued by the department to provide maximum recreation to masses during the festival.

He said that PHA have also planted more than 200,000 Marigold flowers at parks and green belts of the city.

He said that preparation for making more miyawaki jungles was also continued.

Jalal added that Chairman PHA Ejaz Hussain Janjua and Director General PHA Syed Shafqat Raza would brief journalists during a ceremony going to be held on March 12 regarding arrangements for Jashan-e-Baharan.

He said that trees plantation would also be made during the ceremony.