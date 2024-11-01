60,000 new enrollments in public schools under new owners in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Over 60,000 out-of-school children have been enrolled within one month in the public schools after transfer to the new management under Public Schools Reorganization Program (PSRP).

This was stated in a briefing to the participants of 90th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) which was held at the PEF head office on Thursday. Chairman PEF, Malik Shoaib Awan, presided over the meeting while Managing Director PEF, Shahid Farid, member of the Chief Minister's Task Force Muzamil Mehmood, Secretary of Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education Syed Haider Iqbal, Dr. Basit Khan (Technocrat), Asma Waziri Education Expert, Additional Secretary of the school Education Department Farhat Hussain Farooq, Dr. Intizar Hussain Butt Director STEM from the University of Education, Dr. Saima Malik (Assistant Chief) from the Planning and Development Department, Deputy Secretary (Technical) Iftikhar Saleem Bhatti from the Social Welfare Department, and Deputy Secretary Finance Zeeshan Nadeem from the Finance Department also were present.

The PEF MD presented the agenda items for approval to the board members. The board formally approved the minutes of the 89th Board Meeting, 55th Finance Committee, 54th Program Committee and the 11th Audit and Risk Committee.

The MD PEF briefed the board members on Phase I of the Public Schools Support Program (PSSP) highlighting the successful transfer of public schools to licensees. He told ghat within a brief period, licensees have appointed hundreds of new teachers to improve educational standards, and over 60,000 out-of-school children have been enrolled in these schools within a month. The MD further informed that, as per directions from the Chief Minister of Punjab, an advertisement for Phase- II of the PSRP has also been published, aiming to outsource an additional 4,789 public schools.

The board members praised the PEF team's efforts.

Chairman PEF, Malik Shoaib Awan, commended the PSRP stating that the entire PEF team is working tirelessly to bring the Chief Minister's vision for education to life. Through this program, a significant number of out-of-school children across Punjab will soon be enrolled in schools, and public schools will be upgraded to a standard that encourages parents to choose these schools for their children, he added.