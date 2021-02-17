UrduPoint.com


60,000 Plants To Be Distributed Among Citizens Free Of Cost For Controlling Pollution: DC Sherani

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sherani Muhammad Ramzan Palal Wednesday said that a tree planting campaign has been launched in Sherani under the Plant for Pakistan Campaign.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony of tree plantation campaign, saying that 60,000 plants would be distributed among the people free of charge in order to ensure greenery of the areas and control environmental pollution.

Assistant Commissioner and others were also present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Sherani Muhammad Ramzan Palal said Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan is committed to overcome deforestation by planting trees across the country and every person must take part in tree plantation drive to plant tree at their areas including their homes.

He said that in Brazil and some states including the United States, the rate of deforestation is up to 80%, which helps people around the world get fresh oxygen.

DC Muhammad Ramzan Palal further said that islam teaches us to plant trees because planting of tree was great virtue saying that planting trees is essential for the survival of human life.

He also urged the people to take active part in the tree planting campaign for making it successful in the area adding that this year we are giving 60,000 plants to the people for free of cost, in addition, fruit trees are being distributed among the people to meet the shortage of trees.

Muhammad Ramzan said that in this regard we are planting these plants in collaboration with the students, children, people and common people of the school so that it can be made a success by involving the people in this campaign.

He said that in the past there was not so much flooding but now more floods are coming due to lack of forests and we were able to avoid losses in natural disasters by planting tree in the area.

More Stories From Pakistan

