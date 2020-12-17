60,000 sq ft road is being renovated,constructed from Ghareebabad to Hussainabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Administrator Laeeq Ahmed on Thursday said that 60,000 square feet road is being renovated and constructed from Ghareebabad to Hussainabad which would facilitate the people

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Administrator Laeeq Ahmed on Thursday said that 60,000 square feet road is being renovated and constructed from Ghareebabad to Hussainabad which would facilitate the people.

The administrator passed these remarks while reviewing road works from Ghareebabad to Hussainabad, said a spokesperson of the KMC on Thursday.

said that both tracks of the road were in deplorable condition and the people were facing hardships. The traffic jam was also being witnessed, he added.

Keeping in view the miseries being faced by the people, the road construction and renovation is being carried out on urgent basis, he said.

Ahmed directed Works and Services Director Shabeeh ul Hassan Zaidi to use standard material for long lasting results.

He said that several institutions including Memon Foundation, Usman Memorial Hospital and Delhi College are situated on the road and it faces huge amount of traffic that's why the works are being done on urgent basis.

The administrator said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is utilising all resources to uplift infrastructure of the city.

He directed that streets lights should also be repaired and made functional besides construction of the roads.

Ahmed said that development works should be aimed at facilitating the people as it is responsibility of local administration.

While giving briefing to the Administrator, Director General Works Shabeeh ul Hassan Zaidi said that works are underway on one track of the road while the works would be initiated on the second track.

He said that Works department is utilising its machinery and menpower to carry out the works, adding street lights at Abul Hassan Isfahani Road are also being repaired.

The administrator directed the works department to carry out road construction and renovation wherever necessary and to form a mechanism to carry out these works at the earliest.