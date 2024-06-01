Open Menu

60,000 Women Die Of Breast Cancer In Country: Dr Ejaz Masood

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2024 | 06:30 PM

60,000 women die of breast cancer in country: Dr Ejaz Masood

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) About 90,000 cases of breast cancer are reported annually in the country and out of that about 60,000 patients lose their lives, said Known Cancer Specialist Dr Ahmed Masood Ejaz.

While addressing a guest speaker in a ceremony hosted by the Rotary Club, Dr Ahmed Ejaz Masood stated that there were many forms of cancer however, breast and blood cancer are on the rise in the country. He urged a need to create awareness among the masses.

He stressed regular screening as it could help avoid cancer complications.

"Instead of health screening, we focus on other affairs of life", said Dr Ahmed Masood Ejaz.

He said that the major causes of cancer are tobacco, metal and some other things and at the international level, about six lac women died of breast cancer.

On this occasion, Rotary Club Mid Town President Altaf Shahid, Secretary Hina Babar, Muhammad Muazzim, Ch Shahbaz Chathha, Muhammad Umar, Faheem Sattar, Prof Azam, Kashif Khalil, Amjid Malik and some others were also present.

