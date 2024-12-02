Open Menu

600,000 Laptops Distributed Among Students On Merit: Chairman PMYP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2024 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP), Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan has said that as many as 600,000 laptops have been provided to the students under the Prime Minister Youth Laptop scheme on merit so far.

The Chairman PMYP told APP that 334,556 laptops had been given to males while 265,444 females received the laptops. He added that 100,000 laptops were distributed during the year 2024 including 58,000 to females and 42,000 to male students.

Giving province-wise details of the total laptops distribution, he informed that 247,389 laptops were provided to the residents of Punjab, 107,034 to Sindh,76,094 to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,30,513 Balochistan,112,270 to the Federal Capital area,9,290 to FATA and 14,312 laptops had been given to the residents of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Mashhood said the government was working with the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission on skill development, especially the provision of education, training and IT skills to youth through youth development programs.

“This year, we aim to provide direct training to over two lac youth and indirect training to over six lakh youth to meet the demand for skilled labourers abroad which will enable Pakistan to send skilled youth abroad for positive engagement.”

Additionally, through the "Laptop for All" scheme, students can obtain any laptop they want on interest-free loans with easy monthly instalments, he added.

